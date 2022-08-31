Guv Tamilisai, CM KCR extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended festive greetings and wishes on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi on Wednesday.

In a message, the Governor expressed hope that Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will clear all the hurdles in our path to unity, peace, progress and prosperity of our State and our nation. She said Ganesha is known for removing hurdles in every endeavour and hence it is customary to offer first prayer to Lord Vigneswara before starting any work.

KCR said, "Lord Ganesha is the remover of all obstacles. The festival of Vinayaka Chavithi teaches us the righteousness of knowledge, achieving goals, moral values and conservation of nature."

KCR called upon the people to celebrate Ganapati Navaratri celebrations with joy and peace by spreading tranquillity and harmony.