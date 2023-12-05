Guv Tamilisai dissolves Assembly

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday dissolved the State Legislative Assembly. She took the decision in exercise of the powers conferred on her under 174(2)(b) of the Constitution of India. An official release issued by the Raj Bhavan said that consequent to the resolution adopted by the Council of Ministers, the Second Legislative Assembly was dissolved with effect from the afternoon of December 3. Sources said that the official release from the Raj Bhavan will help to constitute the new Assembly anytime.

The second Assembly was supposed to be dissolved on January 16. Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued notification of the declaration of the Telangana State assembly election results. Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted the list of the elected candidates of 119 Assembly constituencies.



The Governor would issue a gazette notification for the constitution of the new Assembly.