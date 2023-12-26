Guv’s Delhi visit fuels TN political speculation

Hyderabad: The sudden visit of Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan to New Delhi has led to speculations that she was likely to get back into active politics in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that a political vacuum is developing in Tamil Nadu as the AIADMK does not have effective leadership and there is a possibility that all those who are anti-AIADMK would look for an alternative option and BJP could cash in on this situation. The BJP has been focusing its attention on Tamil Nadu for a long time.

In the backdrop of this situation, the meeting of the Governor with Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave rise to speculations that she may be asked to contest from Tamil Nadu by the BJP.

Another argument in the political circles is that she may be given full charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry so that she can closely monitor the developments in Tamil Nadu and her feedback on the situation in the State could help the BJP in reaping good benefits in the Lok Sabha elections. The Centre is also said to be looking for a suitable replacement for Tamilisai in case she was given the full charge of Puducherry.