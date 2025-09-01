Live
GVR stages protest for farmers’ rights
Bhupalpally: Underthe leadership of the BRS, a protest was held at the Regonda mandal center in Bhupalpalli district on Sunday in which former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy participated.
Speaking on the occasion, he condemned the Central and State governments alleging negligence in addressing the acute urea fertilizer shortage that is causing hardships for farmers in the Bhupalpalli constituency.
He demanded that the government, which he claimed is punishing farmers by withholding urea, resign immediately and called for the instant provision of urea to the farmers.
He further accused the government of completely failing on farmers’ issues, noting that farmers are in dire straits at the critical stage when seeds have been sown and crops have begun to sprout but urea is unavailable.
He expressed anger that farmers’ concerns, which should be the primary agenda in assembly sessions, have been set aside. He also alleged that the Chief Minister is working solely for political gain.