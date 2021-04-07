Hailstorm hits Kamareddy

Begumpet: Hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Kamareddy district of Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Rain occurred at isolated places, with Kusumanchi in Khammam district recording 3 cm, Yellareddy and Lingampet (both in Kamareddy) registering two and one cm of rain respectively, according to IMD bulletin.

The rain is being caused by a trough running from interior Tamil Nadu to Marathwada across interior Karnataka. The north-south trough from Telangana to the cyclonic circulation over north TN has become less marked.

The bulletin warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur on April 9 at isolated places in districts Adilabad, Komarambheem-Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial and Kamareddy.

It said on April 10 thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, are likely to occur in Nirmal, Peddapalle, Rajanna-Sircilla,Siddipet,Karimnagar, Jayashankar- Bhupalapalle, Warangal (U & Rural),Khammam & Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Meanwhile, Adilabad recorded the maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius(1.5 deg C higher than the previous day) during the last 24 hours. The day temperatures continue to fall for the third day in a row appreciably ranging from 2.1 to 4 deg C in some parts. They were normal in many parts and appreciably below normal by 3.1 to 5 deg in some other areas. There was no Large change in many parts.

The other the other temperatures in the State were: Medak 40.2, Nizamabad 40.1, Nalgonda 39, Mahbubnagar 38.5, Bhadrachalam 37.8, Ramagundam 37.2, Khammam 37, Dundigal 36.2, Hyderabad 35.6, Hanamkonda 35.5, and Hakimpet 34.8.

According to the forecast, in Hyderabad the day temperatures from April 7 to 12 would be 38 deg C each on the first four days and 39 each on April 11 and 12, with the outlook of partly cloudy sky.