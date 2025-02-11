  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hanamkonda: ASI Suvarna wins national shooting bronze

Hanamkonda: ASI Suvarna wins national shooting bronze
x
Highlights

Hanamkonda: Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha on Monday met Subedari ASI Suvarna who won a bronze medal in the 67th National Shooting...

Hanamkonda: Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha on Monday met Subedari ASI Suvarna who won a bronze medal in the 67th National Shooting Cham-pionship held under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India in Bhopal (MP) from December 15 to 31 last year.

The CP honoured her with a shawl in recognition of her achievement. Special Branch ACP Jitender Reddy and Subedari CI Satyanarayana Reddy were present.

Representing Telangana in the championship, Suvarna competed in the 50-meter prone category and secured a bronze medal. Competing against international athletes, she scored 581 out of 600 points to claim the medal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick