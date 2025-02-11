Live
- Delhi poll dissection: Kejriwal meets Punjab CM, MLAs; sends out message of AAP unity
- Nature of scam in RG Kar financial irregularities case will have far reaching impact: Calcutta HC
- Pirated Thandel Version Streamed on APSRTC Bus, Producer Calls for Strict Action
- Forty-Five years of Subhash Ghai’s iconic film ‘Karz’ to be celebrated at Red Lorry Film Festival
- South Korea in close talks with local industries for response to US steel tariffs
- Cyber Fraud and Digital Threats: Why Cyber Insurance is Essential in India’s Growing Digital Landscape
- Tripura Police seize drugs worth Rs 30 crore, three peddlers arrested
- 8 Telugu pilgrims killed in accident at Jabalpur while returning from Kumbh Mela
- Huge quantity of explosives recovered from truck in Bengal's Birbhum
- Move by Kerala CPI-M to greenlight private universities hailed
Just In
Hanamkonda: ASI Suvarna wins national shooting bronze
Highlights
Hanamkonda: Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha on Monday met Subedari ASI Suvarna who won a bronze medal in the 67th National Shooting...
Hanamkonda: Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha on Monday met Subedari ASI Suvarna who won a bronze medal in the 67th National Shooting Cham-pionship held under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India in Bhopal (MP) from December 15 to 31 last year.
The CP honoured her with a shawl in recognition of her achievement. Special Branch ACP Jitender Reddy and Subedari CI Satyanarayana Reddy were present.
Representing Telangana in the championship, Suvarna competed in the 50-meter prone category and secured a bronze medal. Competing against international athletes, she scored 581 out of 600 points to claim the medal.
Next Story