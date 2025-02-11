Hanamkonda: ASI Suvarna wins national shooting bronze

Hanamkonda: Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha on Monday met Subedari ASI Suvarna who won a bronze medal in the 67th National Shooting Cham-pionship held under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India in Bhopal (MP) from December 15 to 31 last year.

The CP honoured her with a shawl in recognition of her achievement. Special Branch ACP Jitender Reddy and Subedari CI Satyanarayana Reddy were present.

Representing Telangana in the championship, Suvarna competed in the 50-meter prone category and secured a bronze medal. Competing against international athletes, she scored 581 out of 600 points to claim the medal.