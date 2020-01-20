Hanamkonda: Call to promote eco-friendly practices

Hanamkonda (Warangal-U): In a bid to promote eco-friendly practices, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar to distribute 10,000 cloth bags to the devotees visiting the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that onus is on everyone to adopt sustainable practices to protect the environment from pollution.

It's time to support the State government's campaign for plastic-free Medaram jatara, he said, appealing to non-profit organisations to spread the message. Medaram would see a turnout of more than one crore devotees to offer prayers to tribal deities and there would be a huge impact on forest ecosystem if the use of plastics unchecked, he said, pointing to the hazardous effects of plastic refuse.

Appealing to people to use cloth, paper and jute bags instead of plastics, he said, "Our festivals are connected with nature and culture. We worship trees, animals and birds. Sammakka Saralamma jatara is associated with forest."

Vinay Bhaskar said that he had made arrangements for the distribution of cloth bags to the devotees free of cost at the pickup points of buses going to Medaram from February 1 to February 5. He criticised the BJP-led Central government for not giving national status to the Medaram jatara.

"Despite repeated appeals, the Centre has blithe concern towards the jatara, said to be Asia's biggest tribal fair. On the other hand, Telangana government is doing everything to conduct the Jatara on a grand note," Vinay Bhaskar said. It may be mentioned here that the four-day jatara is slated to commence on February 5.