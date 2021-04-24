Hanamkonda: Centre biased, says Errabelli

Hanamkonda: The biased approach of the BJP-led Central government is evident, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, referring to the inadequate oxygen quota the Telangana State was getting.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he blamed the Centre for not allocating enough supplies of oxygen and coronavirus vaccines. "The Centre has always been vindictive towards Telangana – be it on development front or in health crisis," Errabelli said, appealing to people to notice the diabolical approach of the saffron party.

The TRS government alone thinks about the State and no other party, he said, asking people not to fall to the guiles of the BJP in the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). Referring to the poll trail, he said that it was neither possible nor ideal for the TRS leaders to go on a door-to-door campaign.

"The denizens have to repose their faith in TRS and vote for its candidates," Errabelli appealed, stating that the State government was doing everything to bail out the people from the coronavirus crisis. He criticised the BJP for spreading misinformation even though the TRS government had developed Warangal city.

Referring to the selection of TRS nominees for the GWMC polls, he said that they have tried their level best to give priority to all sections of the people.

TRS Warangal district in-charge Gyadari Balamallu, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and former Corporator Dasyam Vijay Bhaskar were among others present.