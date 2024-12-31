Live
Just In
Hanamkonda: Police impose curbs on New Year celebrations
Organisers of celebration parties are required to obtain prior permission from the police
Hanamkonda: With just a few hours left for the New Year celebrations, Wa-rangal Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha has issued sev-eral guidelines for the public within the commissionerate lim-its.
In a statement on Monday, he urged that New Year celebra-tions on December 31 (Tuesday), be conducted peacefully and without any untoward incidents, wrapping up by 12.30 am. Jha mentioned that local civil, traffic, task force, crime, and SHE teams, along with patrol police, would conduct extensive pa-trolling.
Organisers of the celebrations are required to obtain prior permission from the police for any cultural programmes. He warned that obscene dances or use of intoxicants would not be permitted; violations would attract strict action. Organisers are advised to set up CCTV cameras and deploy adequate security personnel at celebration venues. Measures must also be taken to ensure no inconvenience is caused to residents in the sur-rounding areas.
The CP warned that youth caught driving drunk would face fines and imprisonment. Action will also be taken against those speeding or causing nuisance on roads. Extensive drunk and drive checks will be conducted in Hanamkonda, Kazipet, Wa-rangal tri-cities, as well as rural areas.Jha urged the public to report any violations of police re-strictions by dialling 100, assuring immediate and strict action. He urged people to celebrate the New Year happily and safely with their families at home.