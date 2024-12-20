  • Menu
Hanamkonda: Police warn of action against hostels violating regulations

Hanamkonda: Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha on Thursday warned that action will be taken against hos-tels that fail to follow guidelines. As part of crime control efforts, he held a meeting with private hostel owners under the Hanamkonda division near KU police station in Bheemaram.

The CP issued several instructions to private hostel owners in Hanamkonda. He emphasised maintain-ing cleanliness in hostel surroundings and mandatorily installing CCTV cameras. Additionally, he advised recording details of everyone entering and exiting hostels daily in a register and monitoring daily rou-tines of residents.

He instructed hostel managements not to allow residents to go outside during nights and to collect proper information about visitors coming to meet them. The managements should take measures by December 31 with cooperation of the local police. From January onwards, intensive inspections of hos-tels will be conducted.

ASP Bhatt, ACP Devender Reddy, CIs Satish and Ravi Kumar, were among those present.

