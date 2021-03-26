Hanamkonda: Youth attempts suicide; video clip goes viral

Hanamkonda: Sharing a selfie video of his discontent over the State government on social media that it has failed to take up the recruitment process for the last seven years, a youth attempted suicide near Kakatiya University (KU) here on Friday.

The video clip that went viral created commotion among the unemployed youth, especially Hanamkonda where a whole lot of coaching centres for competitive exams are located.

The youth was identified as Boda Sunil, native of Tejawat Ramsingh Thanda under Guduru mandal in Mahabubabad district. Sunil, who is preparing for competitive exams, resides at a private hostel in front of KU.

He regularly visits KU library for his preparation. Of late, he appeared dejected with the government failing to release job notifications, it's learnt. On Friday, he went to a secluded location near KU and recorded a video clip accusing the State government of ignoring the unemployed youth.

In his video clip, he alleged that it's been seven years since the formation of Telangana, however, the government failed to fill the vacancies. "Students, who played a crucial role in the statehood movement, have been struggling to get jobs," Sunil said, holding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao responsible for his death. He attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after sharing the video clip on social media.

The police traced him quickly and shifted him to MGM Hospital for treatment. As of now, Sunil's condition is said to be stable, it's learnt. Sunil's parents Ramadhan and Malluka, who rushed to MGM Hospital, were inconsolable.

KU Inspector K Janardhana Reddy said a case has been registered and investigation is on. Meanwhile, several student unions staged protests at KU crossroads and MGM Hospital, accusing the government of ignoring the unemployed youth.