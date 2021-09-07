Hans India unbiased, has a human touch

The Hans India has been my favourite English newspaper since its launch in the print media.

In the world of newspapers, many papers work for the accomplishment of the objectives of their managements, but The Hans India has been branded as a newspaper always which works for the people.

It has tonnes of courage to probe into the policies of the government with utmost human touch and concern.

The editorials and Sunday and other special issues are of great importance to scholars, students, faculty and even farmers to procure abundant knowledge in their respective disciplines.

Finally, the best part of the paper is it always motivates social workers and NGOs to work for the accomplishment of sustainable development goals of UN.

At every point of time, irrespective of the people who are ruling, it publishes news in an unbiased manner.

Dr Gunna Rajender Reddy,

Chairman, Gandhi Gyan Prathistaan, Hyderabad.