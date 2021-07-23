Hans striving for quality change in people's lives says MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar
Highlights
It is heartening to note that 'Hans India' is celebrating its 10th anniversary. I take this opportunity to congratulate the staff and the management who have put in best efforts to bring out the edition for the last decade.
'Hans India' is doing its best to disseminate information with a view to bringing quality change in the lives of people. I wish the staff and the management a great success and urge them to continue the good work and serve the society.
