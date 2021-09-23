Hanumakonda: It's time to send TRS packing

Hanumakonda: The Kakatiya University (KU) should once again become the epicentre of agitation to send the TRS packing, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender said.

Eatala who was here to express his solidarity with the KU students' Maha Deeksha here on Wednesday told them to propagate the anti-people policies of K Chandrashekar Rao government.

"The KU JAC played a monumental role in the Telangana Movement. Now the time has come for them to launch another movement, this time against the TRS government," Eatala said. All the welfare schemes including Dalit Bandhu were aimed at luring the voters in the upcoming election to the Huzurabad Assembly seat, he said.

KCR was more focused on Huzurabad bypoll rather than the issues faced by the people in the State. Instead of focusing on filling the vacant State service posts and generating employment opportunities, KCR government was trying to lure the Dalits, Eatala said. All the State universities were without adequate teaching and no teaching staff, he said, accusing the TRS government of promoting the private varsities that are useful to affluent sections only.

It may be noted here that the Maha Deeksha was organised by the student unions - MSF, BSF, BC Sangham, ABSF, TSF, TTSF, KUJAC, NSF, SSF, DMSA, DBSA, KURSA and TVV – demanding the government to fill the vacant posts, release of fee reimbursement, unemployment allowance etc. Former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao was among others present.