Hanumakonda: Tweaking the poll code

Hanumakonda : WitH the election commission (ec) restricting the model code of conduct to Huzurabad constituency alone, abutting constituencies have become safe haven for the leaders to operate from. Since eatala rajender resigned as MlA, Huzurabad has become a beehive of political activity with many a leader descending on the constituency campaigning for the by-poll.

However, it became inconvenient for them to organise meetings when the code came into effect in addition to the strict implementation of covid-19 protocol. in general, the code is supposed to prevail all over the district in which the constituency was in. But the Huzurabad constituency is spread across Karimnagar and Hanumakonda districts.

With both the districts having municipal corporations, the ec has decided to confine the code in the constituency only as it could hurt the developmental activity. taking advantage of the model code rule, the leaders, especially of the ruling trS party, have started to manoeuver their electioneering from bordering villages where there was no implementation of poll code. Penchikalpet, 5 kilometers from Huzurabad abutting nH-563, is one such village within the vicinity from the constituency. the trS leaders had already started to draw plans utilising the proximity of the village to Huzurabad.

"in fact, the trS leadership is planning to organise a huge public meeting of Kcr at Penchikalpet by mobilising crowds. By doing so, the party could avoid the glare of the ec officials. this apart, these neighbouring villages play a key role in the 'poll management'," a senior trS leader told the Hans india. it may be mentioned here that MlAs of neighbouring constituencies such as Husnabad and Parkal were already actively campaigning in the Huzurabad segment.

With the electioneering to reach peaks after the Vijaya Dashami, the politicos irrespective of parties were certain to make use of bordering villages where there was no implementation of model code of conduct to their advantage.