Happy to see new Mandals in Siddipet: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao expressed his happiness over the formation of new Mandals Bhumpally and Akbarpet in the Siddipet District. He said that CM KCR had immediately sanctioned the formation of Kukunoorpally, Nizampet and Bhumpally when requested.

He was participating in a party meeting in the Dubbaka constituency on Wednesday. He said that BJP leaders were protesting for not using the picture of PM Narendra Modi on PDS bags but they should use pictures of PM on Gas Cylinders, Petrol Bunks and for imposing GST on handlooms.

Harish Rao demanded the BJP state president to answer as to why the central government had stalled the Rs 6,000 crore entitled by the Telangana state when KCR refused to install electric meters on farm wells. He said that the Centre was unable to digest that KCR was providing free electricity to the farmers. He ridiculed the BJP leaders who alleged that not a single acre of land irrigated by the Kaleshwaram Project were releasing flowers in the Bhumpally canal today.