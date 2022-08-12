Har Ghar Tiranga : KCR Govt Distributes 1 crore 20 Lakhs National Flags

Har Ghar Tiranga: Nation would be celebrating its 75th year of independence, on 15th August this year. Celebration mood across India and worldwide.



Very Soon, India would be celebrating 75 years of India's independence, celebrations are going on across the nation as well as worldwide. On 11th August, the Telangana Govt, has distributed nearing to 1 crore 20 lakh national flags from door to door in Hyderabad. The State Finance Minister Harish Rao Thanneeru, was seen distributing the flags.

The above move by the government has also helped in offering a major boost as well as employment to the handloom in the state.