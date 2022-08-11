Har Ghar Tiranga lights up faces of Sircilla weavers

Sircilla: On the occasion of India's Independence Day, the weavers of Siricilla are busy making national flags



In the backdrop of the Central and State governments deciding to hoist national flags on every house during the country's Independence Day celebrations, many States, starting from the national capital Delhi, have given orders for the making of the tri-colour.

As the State government has planned celebrations for a week before and after the Independence Day on August 15 to hoist national flags on every house to spread national spirit and patriotism among the people, orders for about 1.60 crore national flags have been received.

Sircilla weavers are now making national flags for orders worth around Rs 10 crore from twelve States. Minister KTR has already engaged Sircilla weavers to make clothes for government needs, KCR kits, Rajiv Vidya Mission clothes for the purpose of providing employment to them.

More than 2,000 people are working on nearly 5,000 power looms to make clotes for the national flag. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and other States placed orders for national flag clothe in Siricilla.

In addition to usual orders for making clothe for Bathukamma, Christmas and Ramzan gifts by the government, the weavers are making national flags on about 5,000 powerlooms and Bathukamma sarees on another 20, 000 powerlooms.

Around 1,000 powerloom workers are directly involved in cloth making and another thousand men are indirectly involved in processing, transportation, screen printing and other works. They are expressing their happiness as they got full employment.

About 800 women are engaged in the work of sewing flags and are benefitting financially. The faces of Sircilla weavers light up with happiness as every family gets financial benefits of more than Rs 20, 000 from the work in a month.

Gangishetti Narendra, a loom worker from Sirisillas, speaking to The Hans India expressed his happiness at getting a handful work on the occasion of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam.