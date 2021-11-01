Harassed by in-laws, techie ends life in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a software engineer committed suicide here at Devi Vihar of Kamareddy on Sunday night. Harassment by the in-laws is suspected to be reason for his suicide.

According to Devunipalli SI Ravi Kumar, the Sirisha (32) got married to Hariprasad (35) in 2013 and the couple has a pair of twins. Sirisha who was working in Bengaluru came to her in-laws house after the company offered work from home due to the pandemic. Sirisha is said to have been harassed by her husband and mother-in-law Bala Rajavva for additional dowry for the construction of their house.

Depressed over the situation, Sirisha committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. Meanwhile, Sirisha's parents alleged that her in-laws murdered her and enacting as a suicide.

The police registered a case and launched a probe. The body was sent for autopsy.