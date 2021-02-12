Harassment of podu farmers will not be tolerated: Satyavathi Rathod

Harassing tribal farmers over cultivation is podu lands by the officials will not be tolerated, said tribal welfare minister Satyavati Rathod.

The minister said that the government instructed the officials not to go move farmers of podu lands. "Although the authorities have been ordered, there were some cases where the farmers are being harassed. Such actions will not be tolerated," said the minister.

The minister on Friday launched the party's membership drive at Mahabubabad and said that they were targeting enrolment of at least 50,000 members in each constituency. She asked the party leaders to work hard in the next three months as the party needs their services.

Stating that the TRS party has emerged as the largest political force in the state under the leadership of CM KCR, Satyavathi Rathod said that it is the only party to provide life insurance to the party members. She added other parties like Congress and BJP don't bother about the welfare of the party workers.