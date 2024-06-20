Harish alleges law & order deteriorating in State

Hyderabad: BRS MLA T Harish Rao expressed displeasure on Wednesday over the ‘deterioration’ of law and order in the State.

The BRS leader took to X to say that the successive murders, rapes, and violent incidents were proof of the deterioration of law and order in the State. In the past week, a man named Sanjeev was beaten to death with sticks in front of everyone in Utkoor mandal of Narayanpet district.

A young man named Sameer was brutally stabbed to death in Balapur, in the heart of Hyderabad, while everyone was watching. On the heels of the incident of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Pedpadalli district, another atrocity took place. The most heinous act happened yesterday in Bhupalpally district, where the policeman molested a fellow woman constable.

“I strongly condemn this. On behalf of the BRS party, we demand that the government respond immediately and take legal action against the culprit, ASI. Telangana, which had become an address for peace and security in the last ten years, is sad that security has become a question within six months of the Congress party coming to power. We request the government to open its eyes and take strong measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and maintain law and order,” said Harish Rao.