Harish asks officials to complete construction of IT Tower by March

Siddipet: The State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the IT Tower in Siddipet would be inaugurated in April. However, the Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the work.

It is to mention here that the government had set January as the deadline for completing the work, but the contracting agency could not meet the set deadline.

Talking to officials while reviewing the progress of the IT Tower work, the Minister said about 60 per cent of the construction work was completed so far. Asking the officials to expedite the work, Rao directed them to complete the same by March.

Stating that the Telangana government had decided to build an IT tower in Siddipet with the objective of creating employment for locals, he said the IT Tower would become a golden gift for the qualified youth of the Siddipet.