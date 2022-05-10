Harish calls BJP chief Nadda liar

Bhupalpally: Health Minister T Harish Rao has come down heavily on BJP national president JP Nadda, accusing him of spreading false information. Addressing a meeting here on Monday, he said that Nadda should learn what his party man and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had said about Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). While Gadkari showered praise on Kaleshwaram, in contrast, Nadda says that water was not supplied to not even a single acre, Harish said. It may be recalled here that Nadda, during his speech in Mahabubnagar, alleged corruption in the KLIP.

Harish said that power outages are common in BJP and Congress ruled States while the Telangana government had ensured uninterrupted power supply. "Telangana is the only State to implement welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi etc in the country," Harish said. Bhupalpally became a district only because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and is now going to have a medical college, he said.

Power cuts, farmers' suicides, serpentine queues for fertilisers and seed were common in the Congress regime in the united Andhra Pradesh, Harish said.

Both the BJP and the Congress are interested in power rather than addressing the problems of the people, he said, referring to a recent incident in which a few power brokers had approached a MLA in Karnataka and asked him to pay Rs 2,500 crore to become chief minister.

Earlier, the health Minister inaugurated the 100-bed Area Hospital. He also laid the foundation for the construction of the Rs 55 crore 200-bed district government hospital, Rs 6 crore diagnostic hub with radiology and pathology labs, a 20-bed special newborn care unit (SNCU) and 50-bed Ayush hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister assured to set up a dialysis centre in Bhupalpally.

Efforts are also on to start a medical college soon, he added. He also sanctioned a CT scan facility for the Area Hospital, Rs 8 crore for the construction of permanent buildings for the health sub-centres and a pediatric ICU.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy, MP Pasunuri Dayakar and district collector Bhavesh Mishra were among others present.