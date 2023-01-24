Harish calls KCR as true protector of Hindu Dharma

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the Telangana government was providing benefits through various schemes to all the poor irrespective of caste and religion.

The Health Minister was the chief guest at the programme of providing scholarship grant documents to the deserving students of Vivekananda Overseas Education Scheme under the auspices of Telangana Brahmana Sankshema Parishad. On this occasion, the Minister recalled that earlier Kalyana Lakshmi was started with Dalits and now the scheme was offered to all the poorer sections of Telangana. At the same time the overseas scholarship was given to Dalit communities but now this is being offered to all the poor communities.

Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had immense respect for Brahmins and Gurus since the beginning. During his tenure as an MLA, he built the first Brahmin community building in the country at Siddipet. "Our Chief Minister KCR who thinks for the welfare of communities is a true protector of Hindu Dharma," said Rao. The rest use Hinduism for politics. Telangana is the only State in the country where the government has built a temple, he said.

The Minister congratulated everyone who got the scholarship and said that this year 121 people would get Rs 24.20 crores, which have been sanctioned. Government would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh per student. So far 617 beneficiaries have received Rs 64.24 crore. He explained that Telangana was the only State that gave Rs 100 crores for Brahmins. Government advisers KV Ramanachari, former MP Venugopala Chari and others were present.