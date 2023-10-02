Harish commends KCR’s vision for Telangana’s progress

Rangareddy: In an event that underscored Telangana's commitment to development and welfare, Harish Rao, Minister of Medical - Health and Finance Department of Telangana, delivered a resounding endorsement of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's unwavering dedication to the State's progress.

Harish Rao, renowned for his active involvement in numerous developmental initiatives, dismissed opposition claims as lacking substance during a momentous event held in Maheshwaram constituency on Sunday.

His schedule featured a significant highlight – the laying of the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art medical college in Kandukuru, situated within the bounds of Maheshwaram. He was joined in this endeavour by Educational Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy. Later, they also inaugurated the road from Kandukuru to Yacharam Pharmacy in Maheshwaram worth Rs 146.70 crore.

The Minister emphasised that the region, which had once faced discrimination during joint governance, was now witnessing remarkable progress under the steadfast leadership of CM KCR.

He lauded KCR’s ceaseless commitment to the welfare and healthcare of Telangana's citizens and extended gratitude to the CM for providing essential medical facilities, including a 450-bed hospital, through the newly established medical college in Maheshwaram. The Minister underscored a significant disparity – while the State boasts 10,000 medical seats, it had not been granted a single medical college during the joint rule. In response to this crucial need, KCR personally financed the establishment of 36 medical colleges, and three of them now proudly serve the joint Rangareddy district.

Harish Rao cited milestones such as the provision of clean drinking water to every household in the State and proactive developmental measures that have positively impacted communities under CM’s governance. He emphasised the credibility and significance of KCR's words and actions, asserting that the opposition's rhetoric paled in comparison to the government's tangible achievements.

In addition to these pivotal developments, Harish Rao participated in a community-focused gathering of various caste communities in Sriram Nagar Colony, under the jurisdiction of Jalpalli Municipality within Maheswaram.

During this event, he laid the foundation stone for 12 new community buildings aimed at enhancing social infrastructure. CM received accolades for his initiatives, which empower diverse social groups through the construction of these self-respect buildings.