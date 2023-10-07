Harish inaugurates 100-bed govt hospital at Korutla

Korutla(Karimnagar): Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a 100-bed government hospital built with Rs. 16.80 crore here on Friday.

Later addressing a public meeting at Korutla College Ground, Harish said people used to fear visit government hospitals in the past but now the hospitals are equipped with the best facilities.

Harish Rao challenged Congress leader Revanth Reddy to come for debate on the ten years of Congress rule and BRS rule. If Congress rule is good then public will vote for Congress, if BRS government rule is good then people will vote for BRS.

BJP will be ducked in this election, Congress party will be run out and hence they should not daydream, this time KCR will hit six. No matter how many tricks are played, the BJP will not be successful. Congress party damaged beedi workers life with skull symbol on beedi packs, he said.

The KCR government gave pensions to the beedi workers. The government increased Rs 200 pension to Rs 2,000 pension. KCR is credited with helping famers with Rythu Bandhu. 70 per cent children are delivered in government hospitals, the Minister said.