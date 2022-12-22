Harish launches 'KCR Nutrition Kit' for pregnant women

Hyderabad/Kamareddy: Minister for Health T Harish Rao launched the 'KCR Nutrition Kit' for pregnant women on Wednesday.

Harish Rao along with Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy virtually launched the scheme which is being implemented in nine districts across Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that the scheme was launched aiming to reduce anaemia and improving the percentage of haemoglobin among pregnant women and said that the nutritional kits would contain products rich in proteins, minerals and vitamins.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao thinks like a mother and he can understand the problems of a women. He asked the officials to design the scheme to make sure that no women suffers from anaemia during the pregnancy," said Harish.

The Minister appealed pregnant women to avail the scheme for improving their weight gain, nutritional status of the mother and the growing baby inside the womb.

The scheme was simultaneously launched in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad districts.