Harish rallies BRS cadre

Warangal: “People irrespective of their political affiliations believe in the Almighty. But the BJP has always tried to own ‘Lord Sri Ram’ for its political gains which is objectionable,” former minister Harish Rao said. Speaking at the preparatory meeting of the BRS cadre for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha here on Monday, Harish who read out a few verses of Hanuman Chalisa advised the BJP not to misuse the Ram Mantra for everything.

“The BJP did nothing for the poor. Moreover, it broke the back of the common man by increasing the prices of diesel, petrol, and all essential commodities. The only thing the BJP succeeded in was terrifying the Opposition ranks by carrying out raids by CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and IT,” Harish said.

Training guns against, Station Ghanpur BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari, who changed loyalties to the Congress, Harish said that the former stooped so low. “Srihari who earlier criticised the Congress joined hands with A Revanth Reddy,” he added.

Harish tried to encourage the BRS cadre by stating that the party would hit back strongly under the leadership of KCR. “BRS Government established five medical colleges in the erstwhile Warangal district,” he said, referring to the development during the BRS regime.

He advised the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy not to make any changes to the Telangana State emblem especially not to think of removing the Kakatiya Kalathoranam from it. “Any such move will attract a backlash from the people,” Harish said.