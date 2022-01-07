Harish Rao asks health authorities to complete 100 per cent second dose COVID-19 vaccine

Health minister Harish Rao on Friday directed health authorities to complete 100 per cent second dose vaccination soon.

Harish Rao held a tele-conference with Director of Public Health Srinivas Rao, district medical and health officials and ASHA workers. He asked the officials to seek assistance from municipal and panchayat raj officials.

During the meeting, Rao asked the officials to be on alert to tackle the third wave and directed them to focus on the vaccination drive. Besides ordering them to achieve 100 per cent second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he also directed the officials to expedite the vaccination drive for 15-18 years.

He also asked them to ensure better treatment for the COVID-19 patients in PHCs and sub-centres. The minister also directed the public representatives to set up isolation centres locally if required.