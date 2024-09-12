Live
- Affordable 43-inch 4K Smart TVs To Buy Under ₹25,000
- CM Revanth Reddy shock over demise of CPM leader Yechury Sitaram
- Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India beat Korea 3-1
- Chandrababu Mourns Over the Death of CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury
- Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet scores brace as India beat Korea 3-1
- 'Tarang Shakti' Exercise aimed at enhancing operational coordination among friendly countries: Rajnath Singh
- RG Kar protests: Mamata govt sends fresh invite for talks to protesting doctors
- Sensex, Nifty close at all-time high, led by metal and auto shares
- NGOs raise toxic air issue at Kelambakkam with TN Pollution Control Board
- JD-U leader slams Congress chief Kharge over criticism of NDA government
Just In
Harish Rao Condemns Attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy, demands security to MLA
Highlights
Former minister and Bharatiya MLA Harish Rao strongly condemned the attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy, raising serious concerns about the state of democracy and governance in the current political climate.
Former minister and Bharatiya MLA Harish Rao strongly condemned the attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy, raising serious concerns about the state of democracy and governance in the current political climate.
Rao described the induction of MLAs from his party into the Congress and the subsequent attacks on his party members as "evil."
Rao accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of instigating the attack and demanded an immediate apology from the CM to MLA Kaushik Reddy. He criticized the government and police for failing to prevent the assault and demanded security to MLA Kaushik Reddy.
However, the Congress party stated that that it is no way concerned to it and said that it is internal matter of BRS party.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS