  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Harish Rao Condemns Attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy, demands security to MLA

T Harish Rao
x

T Harish Rao

Highlights

Former minister and Bharatiya MLA Harish Rao strongly condemned the attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy, raising serious concerns about the state of democracy and governance in the current political climate.

Former minister and Bharatiya MLA Harish Rao strongly condemned the attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy, raising serious concerns about the state of democracy and governance in the current political climate.

Rao described the induction of MLAs from his party into the Congress and the subsequent attacks on his party members as "evil."

Rao accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of instigating the attack and demanded an immediate apology from the CM to MLA Kaushik Reddy. He criticized the government and police for failing to prevent the assault and demanded security to MLA Kaushik Reddy.

However, the Congress party stated that that it is no way concerned to it and said that it is internal matter of BRS party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick