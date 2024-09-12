Harish Rao Condemns Attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy, demands security to MLA

Former minister and Bharatiya MLA Harish Rao strongly condemned the attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy, raising serious concerns about the state of democracy and governance in the current political climate.

Rao described the induction of MLAs from his party into the Congress and the subsequent attacks on his party members as "evil."

Rao accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of instigating the attack and demanded an immediate apology from the CM to MLA Kaushik Reddy. He criticized the government and police for failing to prevent the assault and demanded security to MLA Kaushik Reddy.

However, the Congress party stated that that it is no way concerned to it and said that it is internal matter of BRS party.