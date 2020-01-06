Harish Rao faces insult as no one receives him at Tirumala shrine

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao felt insulted as there was violation of protocol. On the occasion of Vikunta Yekadasi Minister Harish Rao came to Tirumala for having darshan.

As per protocol he should have been received by the concerned officials but there was none to receive him. Even in allotment of room there was some confusion. His efforts to contact officials and board members went in vain as he failed to reach them.

The minister was so upset that he wanted to return without having darshan. He also wanted to hold press conference to explain how protocols were being violated. Finally, the TTD board member from Telangana met Harish Rao and ensured that necessary arrangements were made.

Following that he did not hold the press cnference. The minister it is said was not properly guided by the officials and did not respond to his phone call. Minister had tried to contact the EO and Additional EO , but there was no response from them.

