Harish Rao flays CM Revanth over Rythu Bharosa payments

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday strongly criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for failing to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme as promised, accusing him of repeatedly deceiving farmers.

Harish Rao pointed out that Revanth Reddy had publicly assured that Rythu Bharosa funds would be deposited into farmers’ accounts by March 31, a promise he reiterated during the recent Assembly Budget session. However, despite these commitments, the funds have not been disbursed, leaving farmers disappointed. He remarked that while the Chief Minister makes grand announcements, his actions fail to match his words. “His promises cross mountains, but his steps do not even cross a doorstep,” Rao said, criticising the Congress government’s failure to provide the promised financial support to farmers in time for Ugadi.

Harish Rao listed multiple instances where the Congress government had failed to fulfil its promises. He said that during Dasara, Rythu Bharosa funds were promised but not delivered, and during Sankranti another assurance was given, yet no funds were released. During Ugadi, farmers were once again left disappointed. He accused the Congress of being an anti-farmer government, starting the New Year with a bitter experience for farmers. He also compared the current administration with the previous BRS government, highlighting that while KCR’s Rythu Bandhu scheme provided financial aid during the sowing season, Revanth Reddy’s government is failing even at harvest time.