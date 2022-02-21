Harish Rao hails pace of irrigation works

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said with the Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara projects about 3.84 lakh acres will come under irrigation. The government has allotted Rs 4000 crore for the projects to be completed in about one and half years, he said. Andole, Narayankhed, Sangareddy and Zahirabad segments will irrigate about 3.84 lakh acres in near future, he announced on his twitter handle.

The minister expressed happiness that the Narayankhed and other segments will get water as the projects will be completed. "I am very happy to see that the projects will be taken up and completed in just one and half years", Rao said.

He expressed happiness that the CM attended the programme to push for completion of the projects. "Telangana is to see another historical event with these projects, Rao said. "CM K Chandrashekar Rao participated in the programme and laid foundation of the projects.