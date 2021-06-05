Harish Rao inaugurates SBI’s RBO at Siddipet

Hyderabad: State Finance Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday inaugurated SBI's new "Regional Business Office( RBO) at Siddipet" in the august presence of Om Prakash Mishra, Deputy Managing Director, SBI, Local Head Office, Hyderabad & K Prabhakar Reddy, Member of Parliament, Medak.

The event was also attended by P Venkatrama Reddy, IAS, District Collector & Magistrate, Siddipet; Joel Devis IPS, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet; M Ravinder Reddy, Chairman, Siddipet Urban Development Authority; KV Ramana Chary, Municipal Commissioner, Siddipet ; Roja Sharma, ZP Chairman and Bank officials Jogesh Chandra Sahu, General Manager (NW-I); Satyanarayana Panigrahi, Deputy General Manager, AO Hyderabad; Priya Kumar, Regional Manager, RBO, Siddipet.

On the occasion Om Prakash Mishra thanked T Harish Rao for the magnanimity in allocating 1 acre of land exclusively for setting up of the Bank's Regional office and Specialised Agriculture Development Branch.