Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Harish Rao inaugurates SBI's RBO at Siddipet

Harish Rao inaugurates SBI’s RBO at Siddipet
x

Harish Rao inaugurates SBI’s RBO at Siddipet

Highlights

State Finance Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday inaugurated SBI’s new “Regional Business Office( RBO) at Siddipet” in the august presence of Om Prakash Mishra, Deputy Managing Director, SBI, Local Head Office, Hyderabad & K Prabhakar Reddy, Member of Parliament, Medak

Hyderabad: State Finance Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday inaugurated SBI's new "Regional Business Office( RBO) at Siddipet" in the august presence of Om Prakash Mishra, Deputy Managing Director, SBI, Local Head Office, Hyderabad & K Prabhakar Reddy, Member of Parliament, Medak.

The event was also attended by P Venkatrama Reddy, IAS, District Collector & Magistrate, Siddipet; Joel Devis IPS, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet; M Ravinder Reddy, Chairman, Siddipet Urban Development Authority; KV Ramana Chary, Municipal Commissioner, Siddipet ; Roja Sharma, ZP Chairman and Bank officials Jogesh Chandra Sahu, General Manager (NW-I); Satyanarayana Panigrahi, Deputy General Manager, AO Hyderabad; Priya Kumar, Regional Manager, RBO, Siddipet.

On the occasion Om Prakash Mishra thanked T Harish Rao for the magnanimity in allocating 1 acre of land exclusively for setting up of the Bank's Regional office and Specialised Agriculture Development Branch.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X