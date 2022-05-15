Harish Rao pays surprise visit to MCH, interacts with patients

Jangaon: The Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday morning paid a surprise visit to the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) at Champak Hills, while returning from Nakrekal town.

During his visit, he interacted with the patients and enquired about the services, availability of the nurses, doctors and other staff and facilities at the hospital. The Minister inspected the rooms and operation theatre and verified the records. He also sought to know from the patients whether they were being given the KCR Kits.

Rao also called up Health Commissioner Vakati Karuna over phone and detailed her about the measures to be taken to plug the issues at the hospital. He also asked the Superintendent to submit a report on different issues. Harish also warned the staff that severe action would be initiated against those who are negligent in discharging the duties.