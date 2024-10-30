  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Harish Rao Responds to CM Revanth’s Challenge, Ready for Padayatra

Harish Rao Responds to CM Revanth’s Challenge, Ready for Padayatra
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's challenge, Finance Minister Harish Rao expressed his willingness to join Revanth on a "padayatra" (foot march) from Moosi to Vadapalli.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's challenge, Finance Minister Harish Rao expressed his willingness to join Revanth on a "padayatra" (foot march) from Moosi to Vadapalli. Harish Rao, addressing the media, stated, “Tell us the time, and both I and KTR (K.T. Rama Rao) will be there.”

In a pointed remark, Harish Rao added, "It’s not about dealing with me… first, Revanth should focus on securing his own position." Harish Rao’s comments have stirred political circles, signaling a spirited exchange of words between the two leaders.

This development comes amidst heightened political tensions in Telangana as the leaders engage in a back-and-forth on state issues, with Rao’s response further intensifying the atmosphere.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick