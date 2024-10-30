Live
- Indian football team to play international friendly against Malaysia in Hyderabad on November 18
- Sensex closes down by 426 points, banking stocks top losers
- 3rd Test: 'Treating Rohit, Virat with more patience will help them', says assistant coach Abhishek Nayar
- A Very Very Special Birthday to a wristy genius - VVS Laxman, the batter who defined a unique style in Indian cricket
- RG Kar financial scam: CBI opposes Sandip Ghosh's plea for liquidation of FD
- Chandrababu Wishes Telugu People a Joyous Diwali with 'Deepam 2.0' Scheme
- Harish Rao Responds to CM Revanth’s Challenge, Ready for Padayatra
- Delhi HC refuses to set free gold smuggling ‘mastermind' detained under COFEPOSA
- When will relief come for consumers, asks Cong after OMCs hike commission for petrol pump dealers
- Paul Scholes warns Man Utd not to rush into Amorim appointment
Just In
Harish Rao Responds to CM Revanth’s Challenge, Ready for Padayatra
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's challenge, Finance Minister Harish Rao expressed his willingness to join Revanth on a "padayatra" (foot march) from Moosi to Vadapalli.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's challenge, Finance Minister Harish Rao expressed his willingness to join Revanth on a "padayatra" (foot march) from Moosi to Vadapalli. Harish Rao, addressing the media, stated, “Tell us the time, and both I and KTR (K.T. Rama Rao) will be there.”
In a pointed remark, Harish Rao added, "It’s not about dealing with me… first, Revanth should focus on securing his own position." Harish Rao’s comments have stirred political circles, signaling a spirited exchange of words between the two leaders.
This development comes amidst heightened political tensions in Telangana as the leaders engage in a back-and-forth on state issues, with Rao’s response further intensifying the atmosphere.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS