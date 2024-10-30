Harish Rao Responds to CM Revanth’s Challenge, Ready for Padayatra

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's challenge, Finance Minister Harish Rao expressed his willingness to join Revanth on a "padayatra" (foot march) from Moosi to Vadapalli. Harish Rao, addressing the media, stated, “Tell us the time, and both I and KTR (K.T. Rama Rao) will be there.”

In a pointed remark, Harish Rao added, "It’s not about dealing with me… first, Revanth should focus on securing his own position." Harish Rao’s comments have stirred political circles, signaling a spirited exchange of words between the two leaders.

This development comes amidst heightened political tensions in Telangana as the leaders engage in a back-and-forth on state issues, with Rao’s response further intensifying the atmosphere.