Harish Rao to Visit Medak Today for Centenary Celebrations

Harish Rao to Visit Medak Today for Centenary Celebrations
Former Minister Harish Rao is scheduled to visit Medak district today as part of his official engagements.

The highlight of his visit will be his participation in the grand centenary celebrations of the historic Medak Church.

The Medak Church, known for its architectural magnificence and historical significance, is marking 100 years since its establishment. The centenary celebrations are expected to draw a large crowd, including local leaders, dignitaries, and the public.

Harish Rao's presence at the event adds significance, reflecting his continued involvement in community and cultural activities in Telangana. His visit underscores the importance of preserving the state's rich heritage and supporting religious and historical landmarks.

Further details about his schedule and any announcements he might make during the event are awaited. Medak residents eagerly anticipate his address, which is likely to focus on the cultural and historical importance of the church.

