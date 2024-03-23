Harish: Revanth speaking contrary to party leaders’ stand

Hyderabad: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was speaking completely opposite to what the Congress national leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were reacting to the way the ED and CBI were dealing with the liquor policy case.

In a statement, Rao said that looking at Revanth Reddy’s behaviour, he is talking like a B team leader of BJP and not as the State representative of the Congress. ‘It is once again clear that he was not working under the leadership of Kharge and Rahul; he was working against the policies of Congress and in favour of the BJP and Modi’.

“MallikharjunKharge and Rahul Gandhi have said the same thing that we have been saying for years regarding the liquor policy case. We have alleged that the Modi government has manipulated the Central investigation agencies in their favour and was using them for political harassment in the name of liquor scam. Now AICC has also strengthened our argument,” said Rao.

He said Kharge and Gandhi have alleged that the liquor scam was completely fictitious and that the Centre is using investigative agencies to file false cases against political opponents and make illegal arrests. However, Reddy and the State Congress leaders were speaking contrary to what the AICC leaders have said.

“We have been saying since the beginning that Reddy is not a Congress man, but a Modi man full of RSS ideology. It turned out to be true. Forgetting that he is in the Congress, he is spreading lies on behalf of the BJP just to trouble the BRS politically,” he asserted.