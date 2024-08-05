Harish sees red over serving lunch with chilli powder in govt schools

Hyderabad: Stating that serving lunch with chilli powder in government schools was inhumane, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday said that this incident reflects the negligent attitude of the Congress government.

The BRS leader was referring to the incident in the government school at Kottapalli, Kotagiri mandal in Nizamabad district, where the students were seen mixing rice with chilli powder and oil to fill their stomachs on Friday due to lack of proper meals. “It is distressing that the government was so irresponsibly treating the future citizens of India. The government, which had abandoned the CM Breakfast Scheme intended to provide nutritious food to students, is now failing severely in providing mid-day meals. This reflects the Congress government’s negligent attitude,” alleged Harish Rao.

Harish Rao said that due to pending bills for food supplies, wages for cooks and helpers related to the mid-day meal scheme, students were not receiving proper meals. “I urge Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to immediately respond by clearing the pending bills and paying the workers’ wages to ensure that the students in government schools receive adequate meals,” said Harish Rao.