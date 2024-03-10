Harish: There were no power cuts during BRS regime

Hyderabad: Former Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that there was no electricity cuts on any day during KCR’s rule. He alleged that power cuts had started in the Congress government’s rule.

He recalled that when he went to a village on Friday, the farmers were worried that the power cuts had started. Leaders of Munnuru Kapu community in Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency met Harish Rao at Telangana Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking a chance in the parliamentary elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said he would take up their request with party president KCR. “We’ll explain your thoughts. KCR is someone who gives opportunity to more people,” he said. Harish Rao reminded that many Kapu leaders in Munnuru Kapu community had been given opportunities by the party in the past as well.

Stating that the Congress leaders have made 13 promises on December 9, he said the loan waiver promise was not implemented so far. Harish Rao criticised that no matter how many dates have changed, the loan waiver was not being done.

He said there were a total of 420 frauds promised by the Congress party. He said the BRS, which fights for the interests of Telangana, should win in the upcoming MP elections. “If the Congress promises are to be implemented, it will be possible only through the struggle of the BRS,” Harish Rao said, adding that the farmers should come together and join hands to teach a lesson with the Congress party in the coming Lok Sabha elections for not giving loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu, electricity, bonus and so on.

“The Congress party has a history of cheating farmers by giving them bond papers. Only if the Congress loses, Congress promises will be implemented.

The farmers are worried about how the crop will be cultivated if the mercury level intensifies by the end of March. The Congress party should be defeated in the next elections,” he said and made it clear that the Congress was not likely to get the status of a major Opposition party in the country after the MP elections.