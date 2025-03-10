Harley’s Fine Baking Celebrates International Women’s Day

Hyderabad: Harley’s India hosted a special and unique Program, Harleys Retro Royale at their Harley’s Fine Baking, located at TSPA Appa Junction, to mark International women's day. The Retro Royale stood out from the usual celebrations by incorporating a fun-filled retro theme, where ladies embraced the charm of the past by dressing up in retro-style outfits. Harleys Retro Royalè, invited women to Sing, Play, and Slay with a mix of activities that brought the golden era back to life. From karaoke and retro music to dance performances, the event was a lively celebration of nostalgia.

In addition to the lively entertainment, women’s, young ladies enjoyed a series of engaging activities like Parrot Tarot card readings, nail art, and more, ensuring a day of fun and excitement. The event attracted many women who embraced the theme and enjoyed a unique way to mark International Women's Day, celebrating the strength and spirit of women in a fun and engaging environment.











