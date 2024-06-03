Haryana Governor greets people on State Formation Day

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya extended greetings and best wishes to the people of Telangana on the State Foundation Day.

In a statement from Haryana Raj Bhavan on Sunday, Dattatraya said that Telangana State was founded in 2014 after many years of struggle and sacrifice. He acknowledged the significant contributions of students, youth, labourers, farmers, artists, intellectuals, businessmen, and political party leaders in the formation of Telangana State.

“I am happy that it has been 10 years since the formation of Telangana. The State’s tenth anniversary is being celebrated by organising a big event at the State level, for which I congratulate the new government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy,” he added.

The Governor also paid tribute to the people who made the supreme sacrifice during the struggle for Telangana State and have become immortal.

Congratulating the people of Telangana on Foundation Day, he expressed hope that the youth, farmers, labourers, and all Telangana citizens will contribute to the State’s development by making it self-reliant in all fields, including education and health, and by generating employment for the needy.

“We will also do our best to preserve the cultural heritage, traditions, and history of Telangana and propagate it in the country and around the world,” he added.