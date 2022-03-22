Have no issues working with Revanth: MLA Jagga Reddy

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy on Tuesday said that he has no issues in working with TPCC Revanth Reddy. "I am ready to work with any person appointed by the Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi," Reddy added.



During a press meet, the Sangareddy MLA said that some persons from the party is defaming him on social media. He spoke about his differences with TPCC president Revanth Reddy, meetings of Congress senior leaders and the developments of the party. "It is my nature to speak the truth and is not the 'Congress Panchayat'. I was just angry over Revanth Reddy for not inviting me on a tour to Medak," Jagga Reddy said, adding that he who has served as MLA for three times did not have any value in the party.

He added that even MLA Sridhar Babu who doesn't know anything is also being accused. "Everyone will benefit with Congress party which reached a great level only because of Sonia Gandhi's family. I was staying in the party with admiration for Congress and I have no political differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Jagga Reddy said.