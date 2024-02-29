HC declines writ by party seeking direction to EC to allot a common symbol

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti “ disposed” a writ petition filed by Telangana Yuva Shakti party, seeking directions to the Election Commission to allot it a common symbol.

The CJ bench, while disposing of the petition, in its order said “the right to contest election or to get recognition as a political party or for allotment of a common symbol is not a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution. The right closes from the provisions of a statute in exercise of powers conferred under Article 324 r/w Section 29A of the Representation of the People’s Act, r/w. Rule 5 & 10 of conduct of election rules 1961”.

The bench was adjudicating the petition filed by the party, represented by its president B Ram Mohan Reddy, a local advocate, seeking a direction to the EC to allot a common symbol for his party so as to enable its candidates to contest polls. The petitioner’s plea cited before the EC was declined by an order dated October 20, 2023.