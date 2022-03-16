HC directs vendors to vacate Gaddiannaram fruit market

Hyderabad: The Satish Chandra Sharma division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the fruit vendors, the Wholesale Fruit Market Association and others to vacate the entire premises of the Gaddiannaram fruit market by this Friday and shift to Batasingaram so that construction of super-speciality hospital could commence.

The court dispensed with the appearance of Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Marketing department Raghunandan Rao and the director, marketing also.

The court, during the course of hearing, observed "it is unfortunate that the traders are causing hindrance to the government in construction of a super speciality hospital. The case hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

CS exempted from appearing before CAT

The High Court on Tuesday stayed the appearance of State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad bench, in a contempt petition filed by Abhishek Mohanty, IPS AP cadre, for not implementing its order in accommodating him in the State.

The State government informed the court that it has accommodated Mohanty, working as Additional SP, Chittoor, in the State. To buttress its contention, Advocate-General Prasad furnished GO 583 dated March 14.

The division bench headed by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A. Venkateshwara Reddy heard the writ petition filed by the Union of India seeking to quash the CAT orders.

The CAT had issued orders directing the State government to accommodate a couple of All India Service officers in Telangana. The government had issued orders accommodating all AIS officers in the list, except Mohanty.

After pursuing the GO, the division bench dispensed with the personal appearance of Somesh Kumar before the CAT.