HC provides fee relief to PG dental students

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court gave interim relief to the PG dental students, allowing them to pay 60 per cent of the fees and stated that no student should be compelled to pay increased/differential fees during the interim period.

The High Court delivered a crucial interim order in writ petition Nos. 20249 and 20198 of 2025, which challenged the arbitrary tuition fee hike introduced through GO Ms No 107 for postgraduate (MDS) dental courses across Telangana. The Court observed that these petitions were similar to WA No.341 of 2025, where students had already been granted protection. Students must be allowed to attend classes without any disruption. No student should be compelled to pay the increased/differential fees during the interim period.

The State government and the University have been directed to submit their counter-affidavits within three weeks. This is a temporary relief, and the final verdict would follow after a detailed hearing.

The previous government had issued a GO 107 on fee to be paid by the PG dental students. In the private dental colleges, under the A-category seat, the maximum fee is Rs 6 lakh. Similarly, the maximum fee under B-category seat is Rs 13.5 lakh. As per the GO, the students were allowed to pay 60 per cent of the fees.

However, this time, the private medical colleges have reportedly asked the students to pay full fees. The convener quota students who approached the court got the support of the court. The Court observed that there should be no restrictions on students attending the colleges.

Meanwhile, the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) has welcomed this order as a major victory for students. For months, AIDSA has been actively opposing commercialization of dental education, demanding transparency and fairness in fee structures. AIDSA firmly demands the complete rollback of GO, which had led to an unreasonable and unaffordable fee burden on MDS aspirants.

AIDSA President Dr Manzoor Ahmed said that this victory was proof of the power of unity and lawful resistance. AIDSA remains committed to fighting for justice, affordable education, and the rights of dental students across India, he added.