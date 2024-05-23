Health Min Damodara Rajanarsimha directs TMSIDC to inquire into power cut at MGM hosp

Hyderabad: The Health Minister, C Damodara Rajanarsimha, on Wednesday directed the Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director to submit an inquiry report within 24 hours, fixing responsibility for lapses, if any, in the power interruption in the MGM Hospital in Warangal.

According to the officials, there was an interruption in the power supply to MGM Hospital on May 21 in the evening at 6:15 pm due to VCB (breakers) between the main HT lines and MGM power lines.

The backup generators at MGM Hospital have ensured uninterrupted power supply to the patient care areas, including the emergency areas. This included the emergency, IOU, operation theatres, specialty and super specialty blocks, patient wards, and maternal and child health wards.

The patients in the dialysis wing continued their dialysis treatment through battery backup, and by 9 pm full supply to MGM Hospital through repair of HT lines and defective breakers was resolved by the NPDCL engineering wing, the officials said.

The Health Minister reviewed the situation at 11 am on Wednesday with the Secretary of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare and the Director Medical Education. The managing director was directed to deploy his engineers for inspection of all government hospitals in the State, on war footing, and submit a report within a week’s time. They should assess the functionality of backup power systems and repair or replace non-functioning generator systems in view of the upcoming monsoon season and to avoid such untoward incidents in the future.