Health School programme rolled out in Adilabad

Adilabad: On the occasion of Children’s Day, District Collector Tamsi Zilla Parishad Secondary School garlanded Nehru’s portrait and lit a lamp to inaugurate the Health School on Thursday.

This Health School is a programme designed to prevent students from getting infected by diseases, to adopt a healthy lifestyle, and to develop self-confidence and social skills among students.

On this occasion, the Collector said that Health School have been started in all high schools, KGBV and Inter colleges, and each week, each topic will be implemented. Every Tuesday students will be tutored about importance of nutrition, ways to avoid stress every Wednesday, and abstaining from drugs every Thursday.

The will be made aware about the prevention of periodical diseases every Friday, He said that every Saturday students will made aware of the six principles of personality development.

As it was Thursday, students were made aware about bad effects of drugs and narcotics. The Collector said that the students should adopt good habits as they are the future citizens of India and avoid bad habits. He advised them to stay away from alcohol and tobacco, take care of health, and reach the highest heights and stand as ideal.

He said that school principals should be responsible for the continuation of this programme. He informed that students can achieve academic skills only when they are healthy and for that this programme will help. DEO Praneetha, Principal Srikanth, Malaria Officer Sridhar, PHC medical officer Sravya Vani, teachers and others participated in this programme.