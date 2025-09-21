Healthcare will overtake IT industry: Konda Vishweshwar

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has observed that healthcare services in India will overtake those of the IT industry in the future. Referring to instances of patients not only from the developing world, but also from developed nations getting affordable treatment in India, he emphasised that the healthcare industry was shifting the dynamics of economics in its favour.

Vishweshwar Reddy, who was the chief guest of the hmtv Healthcare Awards – 2025 on Saturday, said that unlike other products and services, healthcare is much affordable in India compared to any other nation. “In contrast to other products and services, there is only one service which is on par with international standards or even better quality and reaches millions of people. Patients are coming from European nations to India for health services. Prime Minister Modi and I strongly believe that this industry will overtake IT in coming days,” the MP emphasised.

On the US’s latest decision to hike H-1B visa fees, the MP expressed optimism that the American President will have to ‘chicken out’, as the USA depends on healthcare professionals from countries like India. “He will have to withdraw the decision soon,” he said. MLC Anji Reddy, the guest of honour, while congratulating the doctors who received awards, hoped that more and more doctors would receive the hmtv awards.