Healthy competition or play spoilsport in polls?

Hyderabad: While the party leadership feel that the dual candidates in constituencies create a healthy competition, the party leaders feel candidates like these may play a spoilsport in the next elections.

In many constituencies, the BRS leaders are at loggerheads and claiming that they will be getting the ticket in the next elections. Often the tussles and issues of these leaders have reached the party high command but both sections were pacified and asked to work for the party.

There are two contenders for the Tandur Assembly constituency which is represented by Pilot Rohit Reddy. Now the former minister and present MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy has gone on record to say that he will get the ticket and he will win the next election from the BRS ticket. After winning from the Congress ticket, Rohit Reddy had joined BRS and ever since he has been at loggerheads with Mahender Reddy.

Similarly, the two leaders from Station Ghanpur constituency in erstwhile Warangal district are fighting it out for ticket. The constituency is represented by former minister T Rajaiah. Earlier, this seat was represented by Kadiyam Srihari when he was in TDP. Now, Kadiyam Srihari has been advocating for a ticket to his daughter Kadiyam Kavya. The followers of both these leaders have been claiming that this time they would get the ticket.

While in these two constituencies, the leaders from the same constituency are fighting for the ticket, in the Medak Assembly constituency, the sitting MLA Padma Devender Reddy is facing competition from her colleague from BRS. Sources said that Mynampally Hanumanth Rao is seeking ticket for his son Mynampally Rohit from Medak. Hanumanth Rao was MLA from Medak in the past and had done some work in the constituency. Based on the work done, he has been holding meetings with the people in the constituency, which is not liked by the sitting member. Sources said that the party high command has asked the MLA to be in the ground solving the issues of the people.

A senior leader of the party said that it was good to have competition between the leaders in the constituency. It will only inspire the leaders to do more good work both for the party as well as the people. Sources said that the party leadership was indirectly encouraging this type of fight. The party does not want to have a situation where if a senior leader leaves the party, there will be no one to fill the gap which the outgoing leader creates. It happened when EatalaRajender, who had resigned from the party, took a fresh mandate from another party and became MLA, the BRS leader said.